Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Booking.com finds 70% of Taiwanese confident about foreign travel within a year

Taiwanese still worried about COVID infections overseas, changing travel restrictions, quarantine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 17:39
A beach on the Thai island of Phuket in March. 

A beach on the Thai island of Phuket in March.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 70% of Taiwanese are hopeful they can travel overseas within the next year, though worries about the COVID-19 pandemic still persist, according to a survey by Booking.com.

The company’s APAC Travel Confidence Index poll conducted in April and May consulted 11,000 travelers in 11 Asia Pacific markets, UDN reported.

While the research found most people in Taiwan and in the region optimistic about the return of international travel, Taiwanese were still worried about a resurgence of the pandemic, with the possibility of countries suddenly imposing new travel restrictions and quarantine requirements without notice.

While 30% of Taiwanese respondents said they felt unease over the reopening of borders, 43% maintained a neutral stance on the issue. A total of 37% questioned whether Taiwan was ready to welcome large amounts of foreign tourists, but 29% were confident there would be no problems.

If their trip was interrupted or aborted because of a COVID-19 emergency, 68% of Taiwanese travelers were willing to accept the change, with only 9% saying the opposite.

Asked about their fears, 58% of Taiwanese said they were worried about being infected with COVID during their journey, 37% were concerned they might be stuck overseas because of suddenly changing COVID regulations, and 35% were worried they might have to spend time in quarantine after arriving at their destination or after their return home.

The Taiwanese participants in the Booking.com survey said the most important factors for their future international trips were safety, convenience, and cost, UDN reported.
international travel
travel restrictions
Booking.com
APAC Travel Confidence Index
quarantine
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Turkey travel industry keen to lure tourists from Taiwan
Turkey travel industry keen to lure tourists from Taiwan
2022/06/21 15:53
Taiwan reports 56,339 local COVID cases, 115 deaths
Taiwan reports 56,339 local COVID cases, 115 deaths
2022/06/21 15:03
Taiwanese child's nails turn white after catching COVID
Taiwanese child's nails turn white after catching COVID
2022/06/20 14:38
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
2022/06/20 14:13
Three winners of 2022 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science credited with development of mRNA COVID vaccines
Three winners of 2022 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science credited with development of mRNA COVID vaccines
2022/06/19 20:11