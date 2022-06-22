Taiwan’s Kinmen Bridge lit up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kinmen Bridge that connects the major island of Kinmen and a surrounding islet was illuminated on Tuesday (June 21) in a test as it nears scheduled completion in September.

The first cross-sea bridge in Taiwan, the Kinmen Bridge spans 5.4 kilometers in length and is 15 meters in width. It will link Jinning and Lieyu townships of the outlying Kinmen County, which sits 10 kilometers to the east of Fujian’s Xiamen.

The lighting test was conducted on one of the five towers supporting the cable bridge. As of June 17, the bridge was 97.46% complete and it is set to open to traffic in October, per CNA.

Planning of the project began two decades ago and construction commenced in 2012. The implementation of the infrastructure has been met with obstacles due to the lack of experience, and construction was suspended until 2016.



Lighting test at Taiwan's Kinmen Bridge. (CNA photo)