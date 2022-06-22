President Tsai Ing-wen praises 'excellent products of democracy' at Taipei food exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) kicked off the 2022 Food Taipei Mega Show with a speech on (June 22), emphasizing the importance of supporting “excellent products of democracy” from Taiwan’s allies.

Tsai said this year’s event features specialties from 23 of Taiwan’s allies and partners, spanning four continents, per a Presidential Office press release. They include Guatemala, Belize, Eswatini, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Japan, the U.S., Lithuania, and other European nations, she said.

The President pointed out that the event is one of the largest of its kind in Asia and it can be used as a platform for cultural exchanges. Food displays a country’s cultural characteristics and conveys human kindness, she said.

Tsai invited everyone to support these global products together, to strengthen mutual assistance between Taiwan and its democratic allies, and jointly create more fruitful cooperation.

The President especially thanked all the partners for contributing to the exhibition and bringing innovative energy to the event to promote business opportunities for Taiwan’s industries. She also noted that in addition to the food exhibition, there are showcases for food processing machinery, biotechnology and pharmaceutical equipment, the packaging industry, and restaurant and catering equipment and supplies.

Tsai expressed hope that the exhibition would be a complete success.

Lithuanian Vice Minister of Agriculture Egidijus Giedraitis, who is currently leading a delegation around Taiwan, was among the diplomats and officials in attendance.