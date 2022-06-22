Taiwan to roll out hotel subsidies up to NT$1,300 per room from July 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) will roll out a five-month-long hotel stay subsidy program on July 15 to give a boost to the country’s COVID-struck tourism industry.

Doling out hotel stay subsidies is part of the ministry’s tourism stimulus package to benefit the country's travel agencies, hotels, and amusement parks. It will be effective from July 15 to Dec. 15, CNA reported.

Each tour group consisting of at least 15 members going on a trip lasting at least two days and one night will be given a NT$20,000 subsidy, which will go up to NT$30,000 if the tour meets certain criteria.

Individual tourists will be given a subsidy of NT$800 per room per night for staying at a legal hotel or bed and breakfast (B&B) on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday), and the subsidy will go up to NT$1,300 per night if they stay at a bike-friendly hotel, a star-rated hotel, or a Taiwan Host B&B.

In addition, a 70% discount on amusement park admission will be given to weekday visitors.

The Tourism Bureau said it will announce details of the domestic travel subsidies in the near future, per CNA.