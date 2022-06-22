Taiwan Tech, D-Link plan 10 scholarships for students from Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) and networking equipment maker D-Link Corporation are offering 10 master’s scholarships to students from Ukraine, reports said Wednesday (June 22).

After completing their studies, they will also be eligible for internships or even jobs at companies within the D-Link group, CNA reported.

In a news release, the Taipei-based college, also known as Taiwan Tech, said more than 50 of its teachers had offered research spots to Ukrainians after Russia invaded their country in late February.

The new scholarships would help students from the East European country pay for their return tickets and educational fees during their two years in Taiwan, as well as subsidize their living expenses. In addition, D-Link will offer internships and even jobs, which would provide the Ukrainian scholarship recipients with training during their studies and potentially a career after graduation, the report said.

The company said students from other countries were also welcome to apply for scholarships, but the emphasis would lie on those from Ukraine. Applications for 10 scholarships for the 2023 spring semester would start in September, per CNA.