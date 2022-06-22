Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Tech, D-Link plan 10 scholarships for students from Ukraine

Application process starts in September

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 16:12
NTUST President Jia-Yush Yen and D-Link Chairman Victor Kuo join hands to offer scholarships to Ukrainian students. (CNA, NTUST photo) 

NTUST President Jia-Yush Yen and D-Link Chairman Victor Kuo join hands to offer scholarships to Ukrainian students. (CNA, NTUST photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) and networking equipment maker D-Link Corporation are offering 10 master’s scholarships to students from Ukraine, reports said Wednesday (June 22).

After completing their studies, they will also be eligible for internships or even jobs at companies within the D-Link group, CNA reported.

In a news release, the Taipei-based college, also known as Taiwan Tech, said more than 50 of its teachers had offered research spots to Ukrainians after Russia invaded their country in late February.

The new scholarships would help students from the East European country pay for their return tickets and educational fees during their two years in Taiwan, as well as subsidize their living expenses. In addition, D-Link will offer internships and even jobs, which would provide the Ukrainian scholarship recipients with training during their studies and potentially a career after graduation, the report said.

The company said students from other countries were also welcome to apply for scholarships, but the emphasis would lie on those from Ukraine. Applications for 10 scholarships for the 2023 spring semester would start in September, per CNA.
scholarships
scholarship students
Ukraine
Taiwan Tech
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
NTUST
D-Link Corp.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister announces US$500,000 donation to Bucha, Ukraine
Taiwan foreign minister announces US$500,000 donation to Bucha, Ukraine
2022/06/21 16:38
Taiwanese delivery person joins Ukrainian Foreign Legion on a coin flip
Taiwanese delivery person joins Ukrainian Foreign Legion on a coin flip
2022/06/21 15:54
Britain's Boris Johnson meets Zelenskiy on surprise Kyiv trip
Britain's Boris Johnson meets Zelenskiy on surprise Kyiv trip
2022/06/19 08:54
Taiwan to add new drone R&D base, shore up asymmetric warfare strength
Taiwan to add new drone R&D base, shore up asymmetric warfare strength
2022/06/15 19:22
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
Video shows Zelensky call on world to help Taiwan before China invades
2022/06/13 10:32