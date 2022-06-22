Photos of Taiwan actress Barbie Hsu's wedding surface

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos of the surprise wedding between Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) and South Korean musician DJ Koo appeared on a preview of a South Korean TV show on Wednesday (June 22).

In November of last year, news broke that Hsu, known by her stage name "Big S," had filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) in November last year. Less than four months later, on March 8, the 45-year-old Hsu shocked her fans again when she announced that she had married the 52-year-old Korean artist, who she had previously dated 24 years ago.



Photo of Hsu and Koo taken over 20 years ago. (YouTube, tvN screenshot)

The two reportedly wed and registered their marriage in South Korea on Feb. 8 and registered their union in Taiwan on March 28, according to Hsu's agent. However, no photos of their wedding in South Korea had been released to the public until Wednesday.

The couple spent the next two months together in Taiwan until Koo returned to South Korea to resume his music career as the two maintain a long-distance marriage. On Wednesday, a preview of an episode of the tvN show "Quiz on the Block" revealed photos of their relationship over the decades, including photos from their marriage.



Wedding photo of Hsu and Koo taken in 2022. (YouTube, tvN screenshot)

In one wedding photo, Hsu can be seen wearing a cocktail hat and Bardot top, while Koo is wearing a black suit and tie. Both can clearly be seen to be smiling as Koo wraps his arm around Hsu's shoulder.

Koo also provided a photo showing Hsu's hand on top of his with thin tattoos symbolizing wedding bands visible on their left ring fingers. In a clip from the show, Koo exclaimed "I'm the happiest person in the world!" prompting host Yoo Jae-suk to say, "I didn't expect Older Brother to say such a thing," reported ETtoday.



Photo shows tattooed wedding band on the left hand of both spouses. (YouTube, tvN screenshot)

The full episode will be broadcast on tvN at 8:40 p.m., as well on Far EasTone Telecommunications' friDay Video platform.