Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post adds four more languages to its ATMs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Post announced on Tuesday (June 21) that it has added four more foreign languages to its ATMs around the country.

The company said at a regular Ministry of Transportation and Communications press conference that there are over 3,190 ATMs around the nation that support Japanese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai, according to CNA. Customers can now use these four new languages to make cash withdrawals, deposits, payments, transfers, and balance inquiries at Chunghwa Post ATMs.

According to the National Immigration Agency, there are currently more than 15,000 Japanese citizens living in Taiwan. Meanwhile, as of the end of 2021, there were approximately 670,000 migrant workers in the country, with Indonesians and Vietnamese comprising 35% each and Thai representing 8.5%, Ministry of Labor data showed.

Chunghwa Post ATMs now support Chinese, English, Japanese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai. The company added that the native languages of more than 80% of the foreigners living in Taiwan are now included in their machines.