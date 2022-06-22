Leavening Agents Market 2022 Demand by Regions, Revenue, Top Key Players Strategies, Technological Advancements and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Leavening Agents Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Leavening Agents Market is valued at approximately USD 6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

In the baking ingredients industry, a leavening agent is one of the most important ingredients. A leavening agent is a substance that causes mixtures to release gases, which is used to leaven dough and batters. As a result, it assists in the creation of absorbent baked goods.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the leavening agents market is an increase in global health consciousness. The growing demand for higher-quality, longer-lasting foods, as well as a wide range of functional benefits associated with their inclusion in foods, is propelling the market forward. In the forecast period, issues with leavening agent ratios in order to produce enough carbon dioxide in foods are expected to pose a challenge to the leavening agents market. However, because Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are fast-growing regions, there is numerous potential for market development of leavening agents. Companies in the food and beverage industry have been conducting substantial research and development to develop new leavening agent products. For instance, AB Mauri and Bocker have partnered to create fermented products and bread components. This brand new agreement sparked the rise of this product category in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Similarly, Cargill teamed up with DSM, then known as Avansya, to produce zero-calorie sweeteners using fermentation. They will use fermentation to generate sweet-tasting compounds that comprise steviol glycosides Reb D and Reb M.

The key regions considered for the global Leavening Agents market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to strong demand in the United Kingdom and Germany, Europe contributed the most to the market in 2021. In addition, the growing purchasing power of customers in this region for bakery products will propel the industry forward. According to a poll conducted by the International Baking Industry Exposition, Europe has the highest consumption of bakery products. Bakery consumption in Europe surpassed USD 165 billion in 2016. As a result, the demand for leavening agents is expanding in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the near future. This can be attributed to the region’s rising demand for leavening agents. The rise of the market is being fueled by an increase in disposable income in nations like China and India. Furthermore, rising demand for bakery items due to the high population is driving market expansion throughout the predicted period. The demand for leaving agents is increasing due to lifestyle changes and increasing health awareness.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated

PURATOS

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Lesaffre

AB Mauri Food Inc.

LALLEMAND Inc.

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Clabber Girl Corporation

Kudos Blends

WEIKFIELD PRODUCTS CO. (I) PVT. LTD.

Guilin Hongxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Inorganic

Organic

Biological.

By Form:

Steam

Biological Leavening Agent

Chemical Leavening Agent

Mechanical

Lamination

Combination.

By Application:

Food

Personal And Health Care

Industrial

Feed

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

