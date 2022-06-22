Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Top Key Players Strategies 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pre-painted Steel Coil Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Pre-painted Steel Coil Market is valued approximately USD 11.73 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Pre-painted steel coils are used in metal and post-frame building roofing and wall panelling. Metal building systems are commonly used in construction projects, particularly warehouses, distribution centres, and industrial complexes.

As the number of e-commerce and distribution businesses has increased in the retail industry, the ongoing industrialization around the world is expected to fuel storage spaces and warehouses, ultimately helping market growth. The expansion of warehousing activities around the world is boosting metal building construction, which is expected to drive demand for pre-painted steel coil over the forecast period. Well-established construction firms are benefiting from rising demand in the residential and commercial sectors. Over the projected year, this is expected to boost demand for pre-painted steel coils in the country.. Furthermore, increased residential construction investments are adding to the market’s expansion. Builders are prioritizing the development of high-value homes in the country in order to boost revenues and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s losses. Another key area for U.S. market sellers is a boom in modular building activity. However, the market’s growth will be restrained by the high cost over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Pre-painted Steel Coil Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific had the greatest volume share and is predicted to maintain this position throughout the projection period. Over the projected period, China, Japan, and India are expected to be the high-growth countries. The growing preference for metal over wood in Asian countries is driving demand for pre-painted steel coils for warehouses, sheds, barns, and automotive and aviation structures in the region. In Asia Pacific, the growing notion of pre-engineered steel buildings is gaining traction. It’s one of the region’s fastest-growing construction-related technologies. South Asian countries are building a slew of multi-story, mid-rise apartments based on this concept. The technology is modern, environmentally friendly, and long-lasting, which aids its adoption and, as a result, influences demand for pre-painted steel coils in Asia Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

NLMK

Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation

Alucosuper New Materials Co., Ltd.

UNICOIL

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Dana Steel Industry LLC

Bluescope

Kerui Steel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Metal Buildings

Post-frame Buildings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Pre-painted Steel Coil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

