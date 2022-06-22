Herbicides Safener Market 2022 Top Key Players Strategies, Technological Advancements and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Herbicides Safener Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Herbicides Safener Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Herbicide safeners are chemical compounds that are used to protect the crops and the plants from the potential damage which is caused because of the usage of the herbicide. The adoption of these safeners aid in boosting the effectiveness and tolerance of cereal plants to herbicide application without affecting the weed control competence.

The increasing demand for herbicides, growing production of cereals & grains in various emerging nations, rising trend of post-emergence application of herbicide safeners, and the increasing number of strategic movements such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, portfolio expansion, and many others are some prominent factors fostering the global market growth. For instance, in May 2021, BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) and Corteva Agriscience entered into a collaborative agreement and a joint approach to weed control by suggesting the usage of Liberty 200 SN and Enlist herbicides in combination on Enlist E3TM soybean acres. Similarly, in July 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection declares the acquisition of Dipagro in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. The objective of this acquisition is to raise farmers’ access to Syngenta’s technologies and services in a region and boost agricultural growth. Consequentially, the rising number of tactical acquisitions by the market players is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth across the globe. However, a lack of awareness and technical expertise, along with a regulatory ban on herbicides curb the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the introduction of the new active herbicidal ingredients and rising developments of safener blends for biologically derived herbicides are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Herbicides Safener Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Latin America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging demand for crop protection chemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, and nematicides. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising production of crops such as soybean, and corn to meet the export requirement, as well as the growth of the countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Herbicides Safener Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Corteva Agriscience

BASF

Bayer

Syngenta

Nufarm

ADAMA

Arysta LifeScience

Drexel Chemical Company

Winfield United

Sipcam-Oxon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Benoxacor

Furilazole

Dichlormid

Isoxadifen

Other types

By Crop:

Soybean

Wheat

Barley

Rice

Other crops

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

