Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market 2022 Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market is valued at approximately USD 1039.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.22% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Waterproof breathable textiles are intended to use in garments that are climate-proof which prevent the passage of water and heat from the fabric. This aids in protecting the human body from external heat, water, wind, and many harmful agents, and also allows transmission of moisture vapor from the inner to the outside atmosphere in an effective manner.
Factors such as surging demand for sportswear products, growing popularity of outdoor sports, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of waterproof breathable textiles in extreme weather conditions are propelling the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista analysis, the global activewear market was estimated to be worth around USD 366.22 in 2021. Also, it is anticipated that the industry flourishingly grows and is likely to generate a revenue of nearly USD 455.42 by 2027. Consequentially, the propelling demand for activewear or sportswear is creating a lucrative demand for Waterproof Breathable Textiles, which, in turn, augment the market growth across the globe. However, strict governmental regulations toward the use of raw materials hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising investment from end-user industries and product innovation related to waterproof breathable textiles are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world with a market share of 39.09%. The thriving growth of sports industry, high demand for sports apparel, and conduction of sports events are factors leading to market growth. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.90% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the introduction of favorable government policies, as well as launch of new stores selling sportswear, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hunter Boots Ltd.
Columbia Sportswear Company
Salomon
HeiQ Materials AG
Helly Hansen
Mountain Hardwear
Jack Wolfskin Retail GmbH
Lowe Alpine
Marmot Mountain LLC.
The North Face
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Raw Materials of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material:
EPTFE
Polyurethane
By Textile:
Densely woven
Membrane
Coated
By Product:
Garments
Footwear
Gloves
By Application:
General clothing & accessories
Sports goods
Protective clothing
Other application
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
