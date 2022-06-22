Architectural Coatings Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Architectural Coatings Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Architectural Coatings Market is valued at approximately USD 75.03 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Architectural coatings are paint that is used on the interiors and exteriors of buildings, which are also known as external masonry coatings and exterior wall coatings. The flourishing demand from the construction industry, rising demand for durable coatings with better performance and aesthetics, and growing adoption of environmentally-friendly coating systems are several prominent factors fueling the demand for architectural coatings in the global market.

For instance, as per Statista, the construction industry spending is growing in 2017, the worldwide construction spending worth to be around USD10.9 trillion which is projected to rise and reach USD 12.5 trillion by 2030. Therefore, the increasing expenditure on construction activities is fueling the demand for architectural coatings, which accelerates market growth around the world. However, the imposition of stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies and fluctuation in the cost of the raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing investments in emerging markets and increasing trends for the adoption of green and environment-friendly products are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Architectural Coatings Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the construction sector, along with the economic development. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a considerable growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investments in infrastructural development activities, as well as, the rising adoption of green and environmentally friendly coatings, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Architectural Coatings Market across the European region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

Asian Paints Limited

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Masco Corporation

Jotun Group

RPM International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Others

By Technology:

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder Coating

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Architectural Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

