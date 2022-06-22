Alexa
Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/22 13:07
A Yellowstone National Park ranger is seen standing near a road wiped out by flooding along the Gardner River the week before, near Gardiner, Mont., J...
Melody Murter, right, wipes mud from a lithograph by Lindi O'Brien, left, Friday, June 17, 2022, that was partially submerged when floodwaters swamped...
Mud scraped from the floor of a flooded house belonging to Lindi O'Brien is seen, June 17, 2022, in Fromberg, Mont. Local officials say about 100 home...
Lindi O'Brien sorts through personal mementos in the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 1...
Matt Holmes, right, drains a suitcase while packing up belongings with his son, Gavin, 9, as the family is forced to leave their home left damaged by ...
Matt Holmes looks at his damaged home while packing up belongings as the family is forced to leave after severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, J...
Aileen Rogers helps clean out a friend's house badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman...
Lindi O'Brien picks up a commendation plaque to her father's police service from the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in...
A river flows through a missing section of a key bridge that leads to the tourist town of Fishtail, Mont. Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldm...
Yokie Johnson prepares a takeout order at the restaurant she owns with her husband in Fishtail, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. The main road into Fisht...
Yokie Johnson, right, co-owner of the restaurant, MontAsia, talks with customers Jacob and Laci Karp in Fishtail, Mont., Thursday, June 16, 2022. The ...
Cattle graze on a farm in Fishtail, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. As officials scramble to reopen Yellowstone National Park to tourists this week afte...
Snow capped mountains stand in the background as a detour sign directs traffic off a damaged road from severe flooding in Fishtail, Mont., Friday, Jun...
A escort vehicle guides traffic through a single-lane county road after a key bridge that leads to the tourist town of Fishtail, Mont., collapsed, cau...
Lindi O'Brien picks up a commendation plaque to her father's police service from the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in...
Harlee Holmes, 8, cleans out her room as her family is forced to leave their home left damaged by severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17,...
Gavin Holmes, 9, left, and his brother, Tyce, 7, stand in their damaged home as the family packs up while forced to leave after severe flooding in Fro...
Lee Johnson, center, works in the kitchen of the restaurant, MontAsia, he runs with his wife, Yokie, left, as their daughter, Rose, 15, helps out in F...
Harlee Holmes, 8, right, helps her bother, Creek, 3, put his shoes on as the family packs up to leave their home left damaged by severe flooding in Fr...
Portable toilets brought in for residents after a sewer line broke during the severe flooding sit outside homes as a tractor passes through Edgar, Mon...
Yokie Johnson turns off a lamp at the end of the night at MontAsia, the restaurant she runs with her husband in Fishtail, Mont., Thursday, June 16, 20...

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Visitors will return to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday as it partially reopens following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for months to come.

Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13, when 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

Some of the premier attractions at America’s first national park will again be viewable, including Old Faithful — the legendary geyser that shoots towering bursts of steaming water almost like clockwork more than a dozen times a day.

But the bears, wolves and bison that roam the wild Lamar Valley and the thermal features around Mammoth Hot Springs will remain out of reach. The wildlife-rich northern half of the park will be shuttered until at least early July, and key routes into the park remain severed near the Montana tourist towns of Gardiner, Red Lodge and Cooke City.

It’s unknown how many visitors will show up in the flooding’s immediate aftermath. Park managers had been bracing for throngs as the park celebrated its 150th anniversary a year after it tallied a record 4.9 million visits.

“We get a million people a month in Yellowstone in July and August,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “You can’t get a full visitation in half the park.”

To keep visitor numbers down while repairs continue, park managers will use a system that only allows cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates to enter on even days, while vehicles with odd-numbered last numbers can come on odd days.

Groups of visitors traveling together in different cars are exempt from the license plate system as well as people with reservations at campgrounds and hotels in the park.

If traffic along the park’s 400 miles (644 kilometers) of roads becomes unmanageable, Sholly said officials will impose a reservation system to enter the park.

The reopening comes as officials in Yellowstone are still tallying the scope of the damage. Based on other national park disasters, it could take years and carry a steep price tag to rebuild. It’s an environmentally sensitive landscape with a huge underground plumbing system that feeds into the park’s geysers, hot springs and other thermal features. Construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall, a narrow window that means some roads could receive only temporary fixes this year.

That’s turned some Montana communities into dead ends instead of being gateways to Yellowstone, a blow to their tourism-dependent economies. They’re also still struggling to clean up damage to several hundred homes and businesses that were swamped by flooding on the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers.

In Red Lodge, one of those gateway towns cut off from the park, most businesses are open even as flood cleanup continues. The Montana Department of Transportation is beginning repairs to the road between Red Lodge and the scenic Beartooth Highway and the National Park Service is working to restore access to some areas in the northern part of the park.

“We have to remain optimistic, but we also have to remain realistic that there’s a lot of things going on and a lot of moving pieces to make it happen,” said Tim Weamer, who does marketing for the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce.

“We're optimistic that we'll survive,” he said. “We're not going to have the summer we were hoping for.”

For others the rebound may come faster. Yellowstone tour guide Derek Draimin said he’s fully booked up Wednesday with four groups that will be headed into the park.

“I think there will be cars stacked up trying to get in, to be the first people to enter the park after the thousand-year flood,” he said.

Draimin lost about 25 tours because of the flood and says fewer visitors might come thinking that the park is badly damaged. But with most of the park expected to be accessible within weeks, Draimin said it’s also possible business could get a bump as tourists who can’t get in through the park’s northern entrances get funneled through West Yellowstone, where his company, Yellowstone Adventure Tours, is based.

“I have no idea what to expect," he said. “I could see both things happening.”

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana.

Updated : 2022-06-22 14:32 GMT+08:00

