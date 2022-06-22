Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MAC hits back at China's disapproval of Taiwan's parliamentary diplomacy

Mainland Affairs Council says Beijing has no right to interfere in Taiwan's diplomatic affairs

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 14:25
Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang. 

Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has no right to interfere in Taiwan’s diplomacy, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Tuesday (June 21).

The remark was in response to China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) claim that the purpose of Taiwan’s “parliamentary diplomacy” was to woo external forces to support Taiwan independence. “The countries involved should abide by the one-China principle,” Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光), spokesperson for the TAO, said earlier on Tuesday.

Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), is scheduled to lead a delegation on a visit to the Czech Republic and other regional countries in July—a first for the Legislative Yuan.

Ma accused You of being a "diehard Taiwan independence element" who "sneaks around" countries and engages in parliamentary diplomacy in order to win over external anti-China forces to pursue Taiwan independence. Ma warned that China urges foreign governments and parliamentarians to abide by the one-China principle and to stop sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence forces.”

He also called on them to cease providing platforms and support for these forces to engage in so-called secessionist actions.

The MAC hit back at the spokesperson’s comments, saying the political systems on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are different. The Legislative Yuan is Taiwan’s highest legislative institution, it said.

As such, it is normal for its president and legislators to conduct parliamentary diplomacy and mutual exchanges with other democratic countries, the MAC said, adding that the upcoming visit is a legitimate right between sovereign nations, and Beijing has no right to interfere or interject.

The MAC stressed that Taiwan does not accept the threats and intimidation from the Chinese Communist Party's autocratic regime, which has repeatedly tried to obstruct Taiwan's interaction with the international community. “We believe that such interference is completely unhelpful for the healthy development of cross-strait relations,” the council said.
Taiwan
China
parliamentary diplomacy
You Si-kun
Legislative Yuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan
Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan
2022/06/21 19:10
Taiwan foreign minister announces US$500,000 donation to Bucha, Ukraine
Taiwan foreign minister announces US$500,000 donation to Bucha, Ukraine
2022/06/21 16:38
Taiwan records US$55.43 billion in May exports
Taiwan records US$55.43 billion in May exports
2022/06/21 16:17
Taiwan seeks to send delegation to inauguration of Philippines President Marcos
Taiwan seeks to send delegation to inauguration of Philippines President Marcos
2022/06/21 16:02
Turkey travel industry keen to lure tourists from Taiwan
Turkey travel industry keen to lure tourists from Taiwan
2022/06/21 15:53

Updated : 2022-06-22 14:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths