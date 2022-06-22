Alexa
Taiwan reports 52,213 local COVID cases, 171 deaths

7,909 COVID cases reported in Taichung, 6,992 in Kaohsiung, and 6,444 in New Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 14:11
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 52,246 local COVID cases on Wednesday (June 22), a 7.3% increase from the previous day.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, also confirmed 33 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,439,279. The 171 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 5,651.

Local cases

The local cases include 24,760 males, 27,429 females, and 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 171 deaths announced on Wednesday included 117 men and 54 women ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 158 had a history of chronic disease, and 111 had not received their third dose of the COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 17 to June 19 and dates of death from May 26 to June 19.
Updated : 2022-06-22 14:32 GMT+08:00

