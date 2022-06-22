Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 12:52
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .362; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; J.Martinez, Boston, .330; Devers, Boston, .328; Vaughn, Chicago, .326; France, Seattle, .320; Alvarez, Houston, .312; Kirk, Toronto, .304; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .303; Cabrera, Detroit, .300; Judge, New York, .300; Robert, Chicago, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Devers, Boston, 53; Trout, Los Angeles, 47; Alvarez, Houston, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Rizzo, New York, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Springer, Toronto, 40; Straw, Cleveland, 40.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 90; France, Seattle, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Arraez, Minnesota, 76; J.Martinez, Boston, 76; Judge, New York, 75; Benintendi, Kansas City, 73; Bichette, Toronto, 73; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 70; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 70.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 24; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Gurriel, Houston, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; S.Murphy, Oakland, 16; Sánchez, Minnesota, 16.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; Tucker, Houston, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11.

PITCHING_Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.81; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.96; Manoah, Toronto, 2.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.26; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.30; Cortes, New York, 2.31; Cease, Chicago, 2.68; Taillon, New York, 2.70; Montgomery, New York, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 113; Cease, Chicago, 108; Cole, New York, 103; Ray, Seattle, 91; Gausman, Toronto, 87; Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Montas, Oakland, 84; Gilbert, Seattle, 82; Pivetta, Boston, 82; Verlander, Houston, 81.

Updated : 2022-06-22 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths