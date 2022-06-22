Alexa
Minnesota snaps 5-game losing streak with win over Mercury

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 12:26
PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Moriah Jefferson had 12 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-71 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Minnesota, which won in Phoenix for the 10th straight time, went on a 20-8 run, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, to take a 70-61 lead.

Natalie Achonwa also scored 12 points, 10 coming in the first half, for Minnesota (4-13). Jessica Shepard grabbed 13 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 25 points for Phoenix (7-10). Diana Taurasi added 15 points and Shey Peddy had 12.

Tina Charles grabbed seven rebounds to eclipse 3,500 in her career. Charles is the only player in WNBA history with at least 6,850 points and 3,500 rebounds.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

