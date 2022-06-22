Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Push for more renewables may undermine Taiwan’s defense capabilities

Wind turbines could degrade performance of radars used in anti-missile systems

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 12:18
 Wind farm. (Unsplash, <a href="https://unsplash.com/@nrdoherty">Nicholas Doherty</a> photo)

 Wind farm. (Unsplash, Nicholas Doherty photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan may find itself in a quandary over the needs to develop wind power and bolstering national defense after reports flagged wind energy infrastructure as a potential hindrance to military radar capabilities.

The military has confirmed that wind turbines could interfere with the surface-to-air missile systems deployed in the northwestern coast of Taiwan. The low-frequency noise generated by the turbines is likely to affect the reflected radio waves that phased array radars need to detect signals of missiles or aircraft, per UDN.

The issue was brought to the fore following a Kyodo News article on June 11 suggesting the Japanese military has asked planned offshore wind power projects to be halted or changed due to similar concerns. The report cited sources as saying the facilities could hamper the ability of Self-Defense Force radars to detect incoming threats.

The Air Force and Navy said on Monday (June 20) the risk of wind power structures affecting the operations of airports or missile and radar systems will be included in reviewing any such plans to ensure national security is not jeopardized, per CNA.

Concerns have already been aired about wind turbines having the potential to disrupt signals used in navigation, telecommunications, and radar services. The extent to which the impact will be brought upon depends on factors such as the characteristics of the rotor blades and the signal frequency.

The Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration has made net-zero emissions by 2050 a core agenda, which can only be achieved with ramped-up investment in renewables. The largest offshore wind farm in Taiwan, located in the waters off the west coast and operated by Danish multinational power company Orsted, started generating electricity in April.
Taiwan
military
radars
radio waves
missiles

RELATED ARTICLES

Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan
Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan
2022/06/21 19:10
Taiwan foreign minister announces US$500,000 donation to Bucha, Ukraine
Taiwan foreign minister announces US$500,000 donation to Bucha, Ukraine
2022/06/21 16:38
Taiwan records US$55.43 billion in May exports
Taiwan records US$55.43 billion in May exports
2022/06/21 16:17
Taiwan seeks to send delegation to inauguration of Philippines President Marcos
Taiwan seeks to send delegation to inauguration of Philippines President Marcos
2022/06/21 16:02
Taiwanese delivery person joins Ukrainian Foreign Legion on a coin flip
Taiwanese delivery person joins Ukrainian Foreign Legion on a coin flip
2022/06/21 15:54

Updated : 2022-06-22 13:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths