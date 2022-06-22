Alexa
Shawinigan rallies past Edmonton 4-3 in Memorial Cup

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 10:04
Shawinigan Cataractes goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallee makes a save during the first period of the Memorial Cup hockey game against the Edmonton Oi...
Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa, left, makes a save on Shawinigan Cataractes' Charles Beaudoin during the first period of the Memorial C...
Edmonton Oil Kings' Jake Neighbours, second from left, watches as a goal is scored on Shawinigan Cataractes goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallee during...
Shawinigan Cataractes' Pierrick Dube, left, and Edmonton Oil Kings' Simon Kubicek get tied up in their skates while fighting for position in the first...
Shawinigan Cataractes' Jordan Tourigny, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Mavrik Bourque during the first period of the Memorial Cup hockey gam...

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Pierrick Dube and Olivier Nadeau scored in a 78-second span in the third period, leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup.

Dube tied the game at 3-all at 5:37 of the third and Nadeau netted the eventual game winner less than a minute later for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions. Jordon Tourigny and Xavier Bourgault scored the other goals for Shawinigan.

Luke Prokop, Tyler Horstmann and Cole Miller scored for Edmonton, the Western Hockey League champions.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team junior tournament is being held at TD Station. The championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

On Wednesday Edmonton will face the host Saint John Sea Dogs, who beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Monday’s tournament opener. Shawinigan plays Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton on Thursday.

