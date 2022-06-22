Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Taiwan sign tells 'humans over 18' not to call boss 'Auntie'

Breakfast shop owner refuses service to customers who calls her 'Auntie'

  1037
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 11:52
Sign calls on "humans over 18" to not call the boss "Auntie"(Facebook, Baofei Commune photo)

Sign calls on "humans over 18" to not call the boss "Auntie"(Facebook, Baofei Commune photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos of a sign surfaced Monday (June 20) on social media asking "humans over 18' to not call the female owner of a breakfast shop "Auntie."

At 7:53 a.m. that morning, a member of the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) posted photos of a breakfast shop in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District, and wrote that he had asked: "Auntie, I would like a thick slice of smoked chicken with onion and a glass of cold milk." However, he said that his request was ignored and a customer sitting next to him pointed to a sign that had been hung over the front entrance.

The sign, which included a photo of the owner, said: "In order to maintain the quality of food orders, humans who are aged 18 and over, please do not call the proprietress Auntie." Similar to a case of a 50-year-old woman who took offense at a police officer calling her "Grandma," the manager of the shop apparently did not appreciate adult customers assuming that she was a generation older than them.

The author of the post wrote that after he had read the sign, he immediately rephrased his request to: "Beautiful lady boss, I would like a thick slice of smoked chicken with onion and a glass of cold milk." He then claimed that the owner looked at him and said, "That sign was made for you."

Taiwan sign tells 'humans over 18' not to call boss 'Auntie'
Sign admonishes "humans over 18" not to call boss "Auntie." (Facebook, Baofei Commune)

He ended his post by expressing his hopes that "I don't find anything weird in my breakfast."

Taiwanese netizens then weighed in on how to best address strangers of unknown age:

"Women should all be called 'Older Sister' and men should all be called 'Big Brother.'"

"If you call all of them 'beautiful woman' you won't have any problems."

"Beautiful Big Sister, I would like some poached eggs please."

One woman wrote that when she reached the age of 50, she called all females "Younger Sister."

Others pointed out that it is simply too hard to guess people's age, and it is better just to call men "Mister" and women "Miss."
ageism
age discrimination
stereotypes
generational divide

RELATED ARTICLES

50-year-old Taiwanese woman vexed by police calling her 'grandma'
50-year-old Taiwanese woman vexed by police calling her 'grandma'
2022/06/17 18:26
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
2021/10/07 18:05
Taiwan's president advocates for gender equality
Taiwan's president advocates for gender equality
2021/03/06 17:13
2020 Taiwan elections: battle of the generations
2020 Taiwan elections: battle of the generations
2020/01/13 16:02
Photo of the Day: Boys in skirts in New Taipei high school
Photo of the Day: Boys in skirts in New Taipei high school
2019/07/26 11:58

Updated : 2022-06-22 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths