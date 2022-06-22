Alexa
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 09:47
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 101 010 001 4 11 0
Boston 100 300 10x 5 8 0

Brieske, Foley (6), Chafin (7), Lange (8) and Haase; Hill, Brasier (6), Danish (8), Strahm (9), Schreiber (9) and Vázquez. W_Hill 3-4. L_Brieske 1-6. Sv_Schreiber (2). HRs_Detroit, Báez (5), Schoop (6). Boston, Story (11), Vázquez (4).

___

New York 020 000 002 4 5 0
Tampa Bay 201 020 00x 5 8 0

Cortes, Schmidt (5), Marinaccio (6), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Beeks, Armstrong (2), Wisler (4), R.Thompson (6), B.Raley (7), Adam (8), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Armstrong 1-1. L_Cortes 6-3. Sv_Poche (5). HRs_New York, Gonzalez (2). Tampa Bay, Paredes (8), H.Ramírez (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 110 000 001 3 6 1
Baltimore 000 000 000 0 4 1

Fedde, Finnegan (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Rainey (9) and Ruiz; Lyles, Akin (7) and Rutschman. W_Fedde 5-5. L_Lyles 4-6. Sv_Rainey (8). HRs_Washington, Thomas (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 102 100 040 8 17 0
Cincinnati 110 000 000 2 5 0

Gonsolin, E.Phillips (6), Bickford (7), Graterol (8), Price (9) and Smith; Mahle, Sanmartin (7), Cessa (8), Moreta (9) and Garcia. W_Gonsolin 9-0. L_Mahle 2-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (9). Cincinnati, India (1), Almora Jr. (4).

___

Chicago 000 100 000 1 6 2
Pittsburgh 113 011 00x 7 7 0

Swarmer, Hughes (5), Leiter Jr. (6) and W.Contreras, Higgins; R.Contreras, Banda (6), Stratton (8), De Los Santos (9) and M.Perez. W_R.Contreras 2-1. L_Swarmer 1-3. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (13). Pittsburgh, M.Perez (3), Madris (1).

