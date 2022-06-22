Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|Detroit
|101
|010
|001
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Boston
|100
|300
|10x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Brieske, Foley (6), Chafin (7), Lange (8) and Haase; Hill, Brasier (6), Danish (8), Strahm (9), Schreiber (9) and Vázquez. W_Hill 3-4. L_Brieske 1-6. Sv_Schreiber (2). HRs_Detroit, Báez (5), Schoop (6). Boston, Story (11), Vázquez (4).
___
|New York
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|201
|020
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Cortes, Schmidt (5), Marinaccio (6), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Beeks, Armstrong (2), Wisler (4), R.Thompson (6), B.Raley (7), Adam (8), Poche (9) and Mejía. W_Armstrong 1-1. L_Cortes 6-3. Sv_Poche (5). HRs_New York, Gonzalez (2). Tampa Bay, Paredes (8), H.Ramírez (3).
___
|Washington
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
Fedde, Finnegan (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Rainey (9) and Ruiz; Lyles, Akin (7) and Rutschman. W_Fedde 5-5. L_Lyles 4-6. Sv_Rainey (8). HRs_Washington, Thomas (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|102
|100
|040
|—
|8
|17
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Gonsolin, E.Phillips (6), Bickford (7), Graterol (8), Price (9) and Smith; Mahle, Sanmartin (7), Cessa (8), Moreta (9) and Garcia. W_Gonsolin 9-0. L_Mahle 2-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Smith (9). Cincinnati, India (1), Almora Jr. (4).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|113
|011
|00x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Swarmer, Hughes (5), Leiter Jr. (6) and W.Contreras, Higgins; R.Contreras, Banda (6), Stratton (8), De Los Santos (9) and M.Perez. W_R.Contreras 2-1. L_Swarmer 1-3. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (13). Pittsburgh, M.Perez (3), Madris (1).