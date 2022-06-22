Alexa
Maryland hires Praley to women's basketball staff

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 08:58
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eddie Praley is returning to Maryland's women's basketball staff as the director of video.

The Terrapins announced the move Tuesday. Praley was a video intern for Maryland in 2015-16, then worked at Indiana and Iowa State.

Praley spent the past four years as coordinator of video and recruiting operations for Iowa State. The Cyclones went to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana.

