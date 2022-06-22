Alexa
Taiwan envoy to US talks human rights with Enes Kanter Freedom

Hsiao Bi-khim exchanged views with Freedom over beef noodles at Twin Oaks Estate

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 10:21
(Twitter, Hsiao Bi-khim photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) met with former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, known for his political activism, at the Twin Oaks Estate in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (June 21).

The two discussed totalitarianism and human rights issues over beef noodles, boba tea, and shaved ice. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) and independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who are currently visiting Washington, D.C., were also present, according to Liberty Times.

Kanter, who is a strong supporter of Taiwan, once shared photos of sneakers showing the Taiwanese flag and displaying sympathetic messages including “Stand with Taiwan” and “Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese people.” He has called on Western democracies, such as the U.S., to take a tougher stance against authoritarian regimes around the world, especially China.

Kanter said he plans to visit Taiwan in November for about six days, during which he will attend an event organized by the Oslo Freedom Forum in Taipei, per Liberty Times. He said he also hopes to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and hold a large-scale youth basketball camp.

Hsiao tweeted a photo of the two, saying it was an “honor to meet Enes Kanter Freedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights. Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.”

Kanter was waived by the Houston Rockets in February 2022.
Taiwan
Hsiao Bi-khim
Enes Kanter Freedom
NBA
human rights
China

