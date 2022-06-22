Alexa
Argentine Results

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 08:43
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional Tuesday's Matches

San Lorenzo 3, Arsenal 3

Talleres 0, Newell's 1

Patronato Parana 1, Aldosivi 0

Estudiantes 2, Sarmiento 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Huracan 1

Wednesday's Matches

Barracas Central 1, Santa Fe 2

Banfield 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Atletico Tucuman 2, Lanus 1

Colon 1, River Plate 0

Boca Juniors 5, Tigre 3

Thursday's Matches

Argentinos 2, Independiente 1

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0

CA Platense 1, Gimnasia 1

Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 3, Patronato Parana 1

Sunday's Matches

Tigre 0, Banfield 1

Lanus 1, Colon 0

Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Santa Fe 1, River Plate 5

Barracas Central 1, Boca Juniors 3

Monday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Rosario Central 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Independiente 2, Estudiantes 1

Newell's 1, Argentinos 0

Tuesday's Matches

Aldosivi 0, CA Platense 0

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Newell's, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. Tigre, 12 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Aldosivi, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Friday's Matches

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Tigre vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

