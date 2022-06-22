Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

29 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Tuesday’s 29 planes mark third-highest single-day total this year in ADIZ

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/22 08:33
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-nine Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (June 21), marking the 10th day of intrusions this month.

Eight People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, five Shenyang J-11 fighter planes, four Sukhoi Su-30 jet fighters, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Xian Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Meanwhile, six Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane flew along the southwest and southeast corners of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

So far this month, China has sent 51 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, including 32 fighter jets, seven bombers, one refueling plane, and 11 spotter planes. Tuesday’s 29 planes mark the third-highest single-day total this year, following 39 planes on Jan. 23 and 30 Chinese aircraft on May 30.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
29 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on June 21. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/06/21 08:01
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/06/20 09:51
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/06/19 13:16
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/06/17 09:57
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/06/15 08:59

Updated : 2022-06-22 08:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths