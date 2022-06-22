Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Officials: Child stabbed by catfish barb, hospitalized

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 06:01
Officials: Child stabbed by catfish barb, hospitalized

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A child was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb, officials said.

The child was injured while on a family fishing trip in New Port Richey, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Tampa, officials said.

While being driven to the hospital, the child experienced breathing difficulties and the child's mother pulled over to call for help, Pasco County Fire Rescue said Monday. Firefighters responded and evaluated the catfish barb lodged more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) into the child’s chest, officials said in a news reelease.

The child was airlifted to a Tampa hospital as a trauma alert. Officials didn't release an updated condition Tuesday or release any other information, including the child's age.

Catfish have barbs, or spines, on their dorsal and pectoral fins. The spines contain a venom that can cause swelling around puncture wounds.

Updated : 2022-06-22 08:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths