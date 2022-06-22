Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Goldschmidt out of Cards' lineup because of back tightness

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 06:05
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, ...

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to what manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness.

“He’ll experience it from time to time,” Marmol said. “Usually he takes a day, it loosens up, he’ll get treatment and be back at it. That’s our hope.”

The Cardinals had made a late switch in their lineup Monday, switching Goldschmidt from first base to designated hitter and having Juan Yepez play first base instead. Marmol said they made the move to try to keep the six-time All-Star off his feet as much as possible.

“He tried to play through it yesterday,” Marmol said. “It made sense to give him a day today.”

Goldschmidt, who was named the NL player of the week Tuesday, leads the NL in batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.417) and OPS (1.031). He ranks second in the NL in slugging percentage (.614), behind Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.

The Cardinals trail NL Central-leading Milwaukee by one game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-22 08:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths