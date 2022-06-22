Alexa
Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon Prime Video as studio analyst

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 05:36
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick waves to fans before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018,...
FILE - A Buffalo Bills fans holds up a sign in support of Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game against the...

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick is taking his magic touch to the broadcast booth.

Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Fitzpatrick, the recently retired journeyman quarterback nicknamed “FitzMagic,” is joining the streaming service as an analyst for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”

Fitzpatrick will be part of Amazon's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Although the 39-year-old started for a record nine teams over his 17-year career, only one of this year's Thursday night matchups features two of his former teams: the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29.

“One of the great characters in the league, Ryan has been a fan favorite and a beloved teammate everywhere he’s gone over the last 17 seasons,” Jared Stacy, Prime Video's director of global live sports production, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to now have him on our team and know our viewers will love seeing his sense of humor and intelligence on display every week.”

Fitzpatrick joins Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as his booth partner.

Prime Video will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25. Its first Thursday night regular-season game comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-06-22 07:25 GMT+08:00

