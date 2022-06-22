Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Minnesota's Parker Fox suffers another offseason knee injury

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 03:55
Minnesota's Parker Fox suffers another offseason knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota forward Parker Fox has suffered another serious knee injury, putting the status of a potential starter in question for the upcoming season.

Fox was hurt Monday during a summer practice, coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday. The 6-foot-8 Fox tore the ACL in his left knee during the offseason in 2021 and redshirted his first year with the Gophers. The latest injury was to his right knee. The Gophers were in the process of evaluating the extent of the injury and had no timetable yet for his return, Johnson said.

Fox transferred from Northern State University in South Dakota, where he was an NCAA Division II All-American in his third and final season there. He's a native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-06-22 05:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle