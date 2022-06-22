Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/22 03:39
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.09 to $110.65 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 52 cents to $114.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $3.79 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $4.36 a gallon. July natural gas fell 13 cents to $6.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.80 to $1,838.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $21.77 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $4.04 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.54 Japanese yen from 135.15 yen. The euro rose to $1.0532 from $1.0501.

Updated : 2022-06-22 05:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle