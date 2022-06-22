Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Champions Tour Schedule

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 03:01
Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen)

March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled)

April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)

April 22-24 _ ClubCorp Classic (Scott Parel)

April 29-May 1 _ Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

May 6-8 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)

May 12-15 _ Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 26-29 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Steven Alker)

June 3-5 _ Principal Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

June 10-12 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Thongchai Jaidee)

June 23-26 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship, Bethlehem, Pa.

July 7-10 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Akron, Ohio

July 21-24 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Aug. 5-7 _ Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 12-14 _ Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 19-21 _ DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 26-28 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 9-11 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 16-18 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 23-25 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 7-9 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 14-16 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 21-23 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 4-6 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 10-13 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

Updated : 2022-06-22 05:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle