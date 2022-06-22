Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hungary’s Milák sets world record in men’s 200 butterfly

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 01:33
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21...

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019.

Milák finished 3.03 seconds in front of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda.

It’s Hungary’s first medal at this swimming worlds edition and Milák is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.

He’s also the fourth swimmer to win this worlds event multiple times after American Michael Phelps (five times), South African Chad Le Clos (twice) and German Michael Groß (twice).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-06-22 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle