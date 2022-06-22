Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Moscow legislator jailed after opposing action in Ukraine

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 01:24
Alexei Gorinov stands in a cage during hearing in the courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Moscow's Meshchansky District Court ruled T...
Alexei Gorinov holds a sign "I am against the war" standing in a cage during hearing in the courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Mosco...

Alexei Gorinov stands in a cage during hearing in the courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Moscow's Meshchansky District Court ruled T...

Alexei Gorinov holds a sign "I am against the war" standing in a cage during hearing in the courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Mosco...

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in the Russian capital on Tuesday extended the arrest of a municipal legislator charged with discrediting the country's military after his criticism of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Moscow's Meshchansky District Court ordered Alexei Gorinov to be kept in custody pending his trial.

Gorinov, a member of the municipal council of Moscow's Krasnoselsky District, has remained in jail since his arrest in April. He was accused of discrediting the country's military after speaking out against Russia's military action in Ukraine during the council's session in March.

Addressing the court on Tuesday, Gorinov rejected the charges and insisted that he was merely expressing his political views, noting that “what I said was my personal opinion and belief.”

He may face a fine or a prison term of up to 10 years if convicted.

Gorinov's lawyers asked the court to release him from jail and put him under house arrest, noting that he was suffering from tuberculosis, but the court dismissed the appeal and ruled that Gorinov should remain in jail until Nov. 19.

Gorinov is the first municipal legislator to face trial on charges of discrediting the country's armed forces — a new criminal article introduced after the start of the Russian campaign in Ukraine that the government describes as the “special military operation.” Critics of the Kremlin have denounced it as part of authorities' efforts to stifle dissent and control the message.

Updated : 2022-06-22 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle