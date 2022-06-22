Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/06/22 01:18
Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is acknowledging multiple miscalculations, inaccurate models and a lack of understanding of just how dry things are in the Southwest in a review of a planned burn that turned into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history.

The agency on Tuesday released the findings after investigating the decisions that led up to igniting a prescribed fire that was meant to remove vegetation in an effort to reduce the wildfire threat in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in northern New Mexico.

The fire jumped its containment lines, ultimately displacing thousands of people and destroying several hundred homes. It also forced a pause on the agency’s prescribed fire operations nationwide.

Anger and frustration have been simmering among residents and elected officials.

The blaze has charred more than 533 square miles (1,380 square kilometers), making it the largest fire to burn so far this year in the U.S. during a season that has been particularly ferocious due to drought and warming temperatures brought on by climate change.

The report comes as weather forecasters now are warning of post-fire flooding threats amid summer rains.

Updated : 2022-06-22 02:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle