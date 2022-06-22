Alexa
Unknown soldier no more: World War I gravestone gets a name

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 01:06
Colonel Howard Wilkinson, Military Attache, British Embassy Paris, puts a French flag on the grave of Second Lieutnant Osmund Bartle Wordsworth during...
The grave of Second Lieutnant Osmund Bartle Wordsworth is pictured during a Rededication Service in the cemetery of Ecoust-Saint-Mein, northern France...
Colonel Howard Wilkinson, Military Attache, British Embassy Paris, gives a French flag to relatives during a Rededication Service for Second Lieutnant...
A wreath is pictured on the grave of Second Lieutnant Osmund Bartle Wordsworth during a Rededication Service in the cemetery of Ecoust-Saint-Mein, nor...
Reverend Thomas Wilde CF, right, conducts a Rededication Service for Second Lieutnant Osmund Bartle Wordsworth, in the cemetery of Ecoust-Saint-Mein, ...
Captain Thomas Westlake, 5th Battalion The Rifles stands during the Rededication Service for Second Lieutnant Osmund Bartle Wordsworth, in the cemeter...

ECOUST-SAINT-MEIN, France (AP) — For more than a century, the British soldier lay in an anonymous grave, one of so many unidentified victims buried beneath the killing fields of World War I.

But now, his headstone finally bears a name: 2nd Lt. Osmund Bartle Wordsworth — a great-great-nephew of English poet William Wordsworth — who was recently identified by DNA research, and given a funeral ceremony Tuesday, 105 years after he died.

A new headstone for Wordsworth, who was killed in action in the Battle of Arras on April 2, 1917, was mounted at his gravesite at a cemetery in Ecoust-Saint-Mein in northern France. A cleric led the ceremony, and a British military attache handed Wordsworth's relatives a carefully folded French flag to place on the grave.

The evolution of DNA technology has allowed for the identification of more and more unknown soldiers from World War I. A service will be held for others in Ypres, Belgium, next week.

Updated : 2022-06-22 02:51 GMT+08:00

