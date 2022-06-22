Alexa
Celia again a tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 00:33
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Celia regained tropical storm force off southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday and forecasters said it was likely to eventually become a hurricane, though it appears to be headed out to sea, away from land.

Celia first hit tropical storm force on Friday while off of Central America, but soon faded back into a tropical depression.

The U.S. National Hurricane center said Celia's maximum sustained winds were back up to 40 mph (65 kph) Tuesday, when it was centered about 365 miles (590 kilometers) south of Acapulco, Mexico. It was headed west at 12 mph (19 kph).

It was projected to grow to hurricane force on Thursday before moving over colder waters and weakening.

Updated : 2022-06-22 02:21 GMT+08:00

