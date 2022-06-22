Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2022/06/22 00:31
This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jorda...

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jorda...

NEW YORK (AP) — The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theater stars — like Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall — will set sail next spring.

The Broadway Cruise — heading roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda, from March 31-April 5, 2023 — will also feature Tony-nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favorites Randy Rainbow and Sierra Boggess.

Producers promise “intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent” as well as “tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today.”

Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage and Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine will discuss the art of the dance. Chris Jahnke will serve as music director.

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Gem, which accommodates 2,000 people. Cabin prices begin at $1,165 per person. The trip was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise ships were an early source of outbreaks at the start of the pandemic. The CDC issued a no-sail order in March 2020, prompting a standstill that ended in June 2021 as cruise ships began to leave U.S. ports with new health and safety requirements.

All guests 12 and over — and all artists and crew — aboard The Broadway Cruise are required to be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination to board.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Updated : 2022-06-22 02:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ