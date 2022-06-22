Alexa
Defending champ Dressel drops out of 100 freestyle at worlds

By Associated Press
2022/06/22 00:04
Caeleb Dressel of the United States poses with his medal after winning the Men 50m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, H...

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel will not be defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle at the swimming world championships after withdrawing from the semifinals.

Dressel was included in the initial start list for Tuesday’s semifinals in Budapest, but was not included in an updated version with reserve Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea taking his place.

“A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Caeleb, his coach, and the team’s medical staff for him to withdraw from the 100-meter freestyle event on medical grounds. The team will determine his participation in the events later in the week,” U.S. Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement.

Dressel is due to race the men’s 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly later in the worlds.

Dressel was second-fastest in qualifying for the semifinals with a time of 47.95, but will not now compete against Romania’s David Popovici, who was fastest in 47.60.

Updated : 2022-06-22 02:21 GMT+08:00

