Barbados' prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2022/06/21 23:17
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Mottley’s office said Monday that the leader of the eastern Caribbean island has a mild case and will remain at home, adding that she is fully vaccinated.

Mottley was sworn in for a second term in January after her party held a snap general election after the country cut ties ties with Queen Elizabeth II late last year.

Mottley was elected prime minister in 2018 and became the island’s first female leader.

Updated : 2022-06-22 00:51 GMT+08:00

