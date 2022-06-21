Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Disney workers trade costumes for yoga pants on Yoga Day

By Associated Press
2022/06/21 22:42
Nearly 2,000 cast members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...
Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...
Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...
Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...
Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...

Nearly 2,000 cast members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...

Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...

Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...

Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...

Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Dis...

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants early Tuesday and planked, did the downward dog and folded into lotus poses at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate International Yoga Day.

The sunrise celebration has spread to other Disney properties around the globe since yoga enthusiasts started it at the Florida resort in 2016.

More than 1,700 Disney workers spread out their yoga mats in front of Cinderella's Castle in Florida, while another 1,000 workers started their morning with yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Other Disney workers participated at resorts in Hawaii and Vero Beach, Florida; in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris; and in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Tokyo Disney Resort. The yoga sessions were conducted virtually at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney.

Updated : 2022-06-22 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Taiwanese student creates map of China's PLA bases
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Chinese professor sanctioned for bullying Taiwanese student in Italy
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Japan to import 'Democracy Fish' to boost Taiwan grouper sales
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan ends vaccine mandate for tour groups
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taiwan reports 35,596 local COVID cases, 144 deaths
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
Taipei ranked 10th most livable city in world by Monocle
6 taboos to evade on Xiazhi, summer solstice in Taiwan
6 taboos to evade on Xiazhi, summer solstice in Taiwan