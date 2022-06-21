All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|24
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|39
|29
|.574
|5½
|Philadelphia
|36
|32
|.529
|8½
|Miami
|29
|36
|.446
|14
|Washington
|24
|46
|.343
|21½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|30
|.565
|_
|St. Louis
|38
|31
|.551
|1
|Pittsburgh
|27
|39
|.409
|10½
|Chicago
|25
|42
|.373
|13
|Cincinnati
|23
|43
|.348
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|San Diego
|42
|27
|.609
|_
|San Francisco
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|Arizona
|32
|37
|.464
|10
|Colorado
|30
|37
|.448
|11
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.