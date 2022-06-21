Alexa
National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 24 .652 _
Atlanta 39 29 .574
Philadelphia 36 32 .529
Miami 29 36 .446 14
Washington 24 46 .343 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 30 .565 _
St. Louis 38 31 .551 1
Pittsburgh 27 39 .409 10½
Chicago 25 42 .373 13
Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _
San Diego 42 27 .609 _
San Francisco 37 29 .561
Arizona 32 37 .464 10
Colorado 30 37 .448 11

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.