American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|17
|.746
|_
|Toronto
|38
|29
|.567
|12
|Boston
|37
|31
|.544
|13½
|Tampa Bay
|36
|31
|.537
|14
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|.441
|20½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|41
|.388
|11½
|Kansas City
|24
|42
|.364
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|33
|37
|.471
|10
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19
___
Boston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.