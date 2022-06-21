Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 17 .746 _
Toronto 38 29 .567 12
Boston 37 31 .544 13½
Tampa Bay 36 31 .537 14
Baltimore 30 38 .441 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548 1
Chicago 32 33 .492
Detroit 26 41 .388 11½
Kansas City 24 42 .364 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 33 37 .471 10
Texas 31 35 .470 10
Seattle 29 39 .426 13
Oakland 23 45 .338 19

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.