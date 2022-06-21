Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/21 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 5 .706
Chicago 10 5 .667 1
Washington 11 7 .611
Atlanta 7 8 .467 4
New York 6 10 .375
Indiana 5 13 .278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 2 .867
Seattle 10 6 .625
Dallas 8 8 .500
Phoenix 6 10 .375
Los Angeles 5 9 .357
Minnesota 3 13 .188 10½

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.