|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|17
|.746
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|29-7
|21-10
|Toronto
|38
|29
|.567
|12
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|21-14
|17-15
|Boston
|37
|31
|.544
|13½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|18-16
|19-15
|Tampa Bay
|36
|31
|.537
|14
|½
|2-8
|L-2
|21-14
|15-17
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|.441
|20½
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|17-16
|13-22
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|18-16
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|16-10
|18-18
|Chicago
|32
|33
|.492
|4½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|14-17
|18-16
|Detroit
|26
|41
|.388
|11½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-22
|8-19
|Kansas City
|24
|42
|.364
|13
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|12-21
|12-21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|18-11
|23-14
|Los Angeles
|33
|37
|.471
|10
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|17-19
|16-18
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|14-18
|17-17
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13
|8
|3-7
|L-3
|15-18
|14-21
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|8-25
|15-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|24
|.652
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|24-10
|21-14
|Atlanta
|39
|29
|.574
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|21-14
|18-15
|Philadelphia
|36
|32
|.529
|8½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|19-17
|17-15
|Miami
|29
|36
|.446
|14
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-14
|14-22
|Washington
|24
|46
|.343
|21½
|15
|2-8
|W-1
|12-26
|12-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|39
|30
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|16-12
|23-18
|St. Louis
|38
|31
|.551
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|21-13
|17-18
|Pittsburgh
|27
|39
|.409
|10½
|10
|3-7
|W-2
|15-19
|12-20
|Chicago
|25
|42
|.373
|13
|12½
|2-8
|L-2
|13-25
|12-17
|Cincinnati
|23
|43
|.348
|14½
|14
|3-7
|L-4
|12-20
|11-23
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-12
|20-13
|San Diego
|42
|27
|.609
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|18-13
|24-14
|San Francisco
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|19-14
|18-15
|Arizona
|32
|37
|.464
|10
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|17-19
|15-18
|Colorado
|30
|37
|.448
|11
|7½
|5-5
|W-3
|19-19
|11-18
Boston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 4, Arizona 1
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.