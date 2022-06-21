NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|8
|Portland
|4
|1
|4
|16
|21
|7
|Chicago
|4
|1
|4
|16
|14
|10
|Houston
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|10
|OL Reign
|3
|2
|4
|13
|7
|6
|ANGEL CITY FC
|4
|4
|1
|13
|7
|9
|Washington
|1
|3
|6
|9
|10
|12
|Louisville
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Gotham FC
|3
|4
|0
|9
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|3
|9
|8
|13
|Orlando
|2
|5
|2
|8
|9
|24
|North Carolina
|2
|4
|1
|7
|12
|12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Louisville 2, Washington 2, tie
Chicago 2, Kansas City 2, tie
OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0
Portland 6, Orlando 0
San Diego Wave FC 3, Gotham FC 0
Houston 4, North Carolina 3
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.