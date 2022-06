Tuesday At Santa Ponca Mallorca, Spain Purse: €886,500 Surface: Grass MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).