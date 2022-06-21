ChainUp inks strategic partnership with asset and wealth management firm Bedrock

SINGAPORE - News Direct - 21 June 2022 - ChainUp Group, a blockchain technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Singapore-based asset and wealth management firm Bedrock Trust Pte Ltd (“Bedrock”). This marks a significant first step in the collaboration between both firms to strengthen their core competencies and provide clients with comprehensive digital asset management solutions.



Through the partnership, both firms have developed a number of digital asset management strategies including the IPFS Infrastructure Fund, Stable Returns Fund, Enhanced Beta and Venture Capital Fund.



Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp offers a complete suite of blockchain solutions for businesses in both traditional and blockchain-related industries. Its range of products and services includes infrastructure development and the provision of essential resources and technical capabilities to facilitate blockchain adoption and integration into business operations.



As a Licenced Fund Management Company (LFMC) regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Bedrock provides clients with investment solutions tailored to their long-term requirements. The company holds a Capital Market Services (CMS) licence for the regulated activity of Fund Management under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) as well as the status of Exempt Financial Advisor under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA).



Mr. Jeff Mei, Chief Marketing Officer of ChainUp Group said, “The applications of blockchain are wide-ranging. Our partnership with Bedrock signifies a step in the right direction towards our goal of making blockchain technology more accessible to businesses in different industries. With Bedrock’s expertise in traditional finance, we look forward to bringing clients better digital asset management solutions through our collaboration.”



Ms. Choo Shu Hui, Founder & CEO of Bedrock said, “Bedrock’s heritage lies in managing high net-worth clients’ wealth and assets within a multi-family office platform. As we continue to innovate and provide clients with portfolio resilience and diversity, we are pleased to leverage ChainUp’s expertise in blockchain technology through this partnership to bridge the world of digital asset management and traditional finance.”



About ChainUp Group



Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.



For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.





