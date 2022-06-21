Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau teams up with tribal villages to promote tours to east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s East Coast National Scenic Area (ECNSA) Headquarters is teaming up with six tribal villages in Hualien and Taitung counties to promote a group tour program that caters to the needs of individual travelers and small groups.

According to a press release published on the ECNSA’s website on Monday (June 20), groups as small as two will be accepted, and the daily tours will take place during weekdays (Monday-Friday).

The program will be divided into three sessions with each session having its own theme and spanning two months, according to the release. The first session in July and August will take participants to either Jing Pu village (靜浦) in Hualien to row rubber rafts on the Xiugulan River estuary or to Duli village (都歷) in Taitung for surfing lessons.

The second session in September and October will take participants to either the village of Shueilian (水璉) or Kivit (奇美) in Hualien to taste tribal cuisine that includes various wild herbs picked in forests and wild-caught seafood.

The third session in November and December will feature visits to the tribal village of Fakong (貓公) or Gao Shan (高山) in Hualien, where participants can admire the scenery in the village, listen to tribal people tell their life stories, learn the traditional art of weaving, and feel the tribal culture.

Registration for the group tours is open from Monday. For registration and more information, visit the Facebook site or this registration site.