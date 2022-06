Tuesday At Bad Homburg Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Purse: $239,477 Surface: Grass HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Amanda Anisimova (6), United States, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-7, 6-4, 13-11.