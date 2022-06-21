Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Lithuanian food industry representatives visited I-Mei Foods' biotech park in Taiwan’s Taoyuan on Tuesday (June 21) amid warmer ties between the two countries.

The 12-strong delegation comprised of members hailing from the Public Institution Rural Business and Markets Development Agency (Litfood), as well as companies such as Daumantai LT, Volfas Engelman, MV GROUP, Pakruojis Manor Distillery, Svyturys-Utenos Alus, and Birstono Mineraliniai Vandenys. The businesses specialize in products from liquor to condiments.

The visitors toured the Taiwanese food giant’s production lines, freeze vacuum drying systems, and cooling facilities that make the most use of off-peak electricity. The cooling system was put in place in line with I-Mei’s bid to cut carbon emissions and reach the net-zero target by 2050.

The business community members are in Taiwan to participate in the Food Taipei 2022, an international food show taking place between June 22-25. Egidijus Giedraitis, the Lithuanian vice minister of agriculture, will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday to attend the opening of the Lithuanian Pavilion at the food showcase, which will feature snacks, beverages, and other specialties from the Baltic country.

I-Mei announced in 2020 a plan to expand the biotech park at a cost of NT$3 billion (US$101 million). The investment will see the installation of greater freeze-dry capacity with the goal of producing value-added foods that best preserve the flavors and nutrients of agricultural produce.

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News.